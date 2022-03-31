 Skip to main content
Grey, chilly, & damp Thursday

WSIL -- A much different feel outside this morning in the wake of a strong line of storms and a potent cold front. Wind from the northwest is pushing morning wind chills back into the 30s.

Grey skies, gusty winds, and another chance for a few light rain showers this afternoon will make for a very chilly, damp spring day.

Rain will clear out tonight, but temperatures are likely to dip just below freezing by Friday morning, especially in rural areas where a few readings of 29-30º are possible.

Sunshine will return Friday and temperatures will begin to warm back up a bit with highs in the mid 50s.

There's another chance for a few showers Saturday, especially in the morning, but Sunday looks to be much more spring-like with sunshine and 60s back in the forecast.

