Great Lakes Valley Conference Baseball Championship coming to Rent One Park

MARION (WSIL) -- The Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) has announced Rent One Park will be the new home for the Baseball Championship Tournament the next three years.
Marion will become the host city in 2023, 2024, and 2025 during the month of May.
After spending the last two years at the Lou Brock Sports Complex in St. Charles, Missouri, the GLVC has signed a three-year agreement for this new site to host the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.
“One of our objectives when selecting a facility to serve as a neutral site for a GLVC Tournament is to secure a venue that will enhance the Championship experience for our student-athletes, and Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois, will check that box,” said GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumovich. “This is a beautiful stadium that will offer our teams and fans with all the amenities to create special memories over the four days of the event, and we are looking forward to working with the Rent One Park and VisitSI staffs over the next three years.”
For those fans who cannot attend in person, all four days of action will be streamed live on the GLVC Sports Network (GLVCSN). The action can be viewed on GLVCSN.com or the many GLVCSN apps available on Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as OTT platforms on Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.
“Rent One Park is a multi-use venue but, at its core, remains a baseball stadium first and foremost,” said GM of Operations & Events Dave Kost. “Partnering with collegiate conferences like the GLVC not only strengthens the Rent One Park brand but truly speaks to our mission of providing community-focused entertainment that can be enjoyed by everyone searching for quality-of-life experiences available in Southern Illinois.”