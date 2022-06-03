 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GREAT end to the week; beautiful weather this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- You may need a sweatshirt this morning as it is a little cool for early June.

6_3 today 1.jpg

Sunny skies and dry air will allow temperatures to warm very quickly after sunrise, likely peaking in the lower 80s this afternoon.

The pleasant weather sticks around through most of the weekend, though by Sunday, south winds will begin to push the humidity back up.

6_3 weekend.jpg

Winds should not be much of a factor on area lakes this weekend with a light breeze from the north on Friday, a light east wind Saturday, and a light south wind Sunday.

6_3 rain 3.jpg

As the jetstream flattens out early next week, multiple waves of showers and storms will be possible beginning Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you