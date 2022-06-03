GREAT end to the week; beautiful weather this weekend

WSIL -- You may need a sweatshirt this morning as it is a little cool for early June.
Sunny skies and dry air will allow temperatures to warm very quickly after sunrise, likely peaking in the lower 80s this afternoon.
The pleasant weather sticks around through most of the weekend, though by Sunday, south winds will begin to push the humidity back up.
Winds should not be much of a factor on area lakes this weekend with a light breeze from the north on Friday, a light east wind Saturday, and a light south wind Sunday.
As the jetstream flattens out early next week, multiple waves of showers and storms will be possible beginning Monday.