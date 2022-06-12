Grape Stomping returns to local vineyard

COBDEN, IL (WSIL) -- Grape Stomping Competitions are back for a good cause.
Dozens of people were at Wichmann Vineyard in Cobden Saturday morning.
They were taking part or just sitting back to watch around 80 stompers climb into large buckets turning five pounds into juice.
The last stomp was about 20 years ago.
Organizers say they wanted to revive it with proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois.
"We have a lot to offer here in Southern Illinois, the winery is one aspect of what southern Illinois has to offer, but the Boys & Girls Club, knowing that we are a community that supports the people in our community and the children in our community and wants a place for them, I want people to know that and understand that as well." said Hanna Wichmann, Owner and Winemaker.
The event included live music, food trucks and estate-botted wine selections.