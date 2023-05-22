 Skip to main content
Gradually warming back up through midweek

WSIL -- You may need a jacket or sweatshirt this morning, it's a little cool outside with temperatures in the lower 50s.

More clouds today, but still beautiful with temperatures around 80º. A light breeze from the east will keep the humidity in the check over the next two days.

Temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid 80s by Wednesday and the humidity will creep a little higher as well.

There is a small chance for a pop up shower or two late in the day Tuesday, but rain chances overall remain low this week.

A backdoor cold front will arrive Thursday from the north and east, pushing temperatures back into the upper 70s for highs by the end of the week.

