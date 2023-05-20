Gradual clearing today -- Cooler and less humidity this weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Lingering and isolated showers are moving out of the region this morning.
Saturday: Morning lows into the upper 50's and lower 60's with some areas of drizzle and patchy fog will feel cool. Another cooling factor, we will notice the wind from the NW at times gusting more than 20mph. Cloudy to start the morning and early afternoon, eventually clearing and becoming sunny. Afternoon highs expected to reach the lower 70's.
Sunday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 50's and areas of patchy fog will make for yet another cool morning. Partly cloudy sky and afternoon highs into the lower 70's are expected.
Monday: Kicking off the work week with temperatures on the rise into the mid and upper 70's, some areas to the south may see lower 80's. Partly cloudy skies will increase through the late afternoon and evening hours.
The next chance of rain looks to be possible for Tuesday into Wednesday, isolated to scattered.
We also look to warm up into the lower to mid 80's next week with the slightly humidity trend coming back into place.