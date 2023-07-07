Gov. Pritzker announces $41 billion for construction program, includes $1.4 billion for S. Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Governor JB Pritzker announces a near $41 billion, multi-year effort focusing on fixing and repairing infrastructure in the State of Illinois.
Pritzker said this is the largest construction program ever in Illinois history.
He joined with Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) officials to announce $40.99 billion over six years, showcasing his Rebuild Illinois capital program.
The new program invests in transportation, including roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
“Over the next six years, we’re investing over $40 billion to improve all modes of transportation across our great state. That means better roads and bridges, modernized transit and aviation, and expanded and faster passenger rail service,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Rebuild Illinois has increased safety, efficiency, and opportunities for residents all over the state — and over the next few years, we will keep building on that progress, with all 102 counties of Illinois included in the multi-year program.”
Pritzker detailed the Proposed Highway and Multimodal Improvement Plan for fiscal year 2024-2029 which aims to invest $27.03 billion in roads and bridges, $4.6 billion of which is for the current fiscal year. Also, $9.85 billion for transit, $2.67 billion for freight and passenger rail, $1.25 billion for aviation, $190 million for ports and waterways.
Click here for a breakdown for each of the nine districts.
In District 9, which includes the 16 southernmost counties, $1.4 billion was announced for improvements.
Here is a breakdown for major district highway projects by county...
Alexander County
- U.S. 51/60/62: $116 million for bridge replacement over the Ohio River south of Cairo
- I-57: $50 million for bridge painting and bridge deck overlay for the Mississippi River Bridge in Cairo
Franklin County
- Illinois 154: $18.3 million for bridge replacement and adding a bikeway from Larry Foster Parkway to Illinois 37.
Franklin and Jefferson Counties
- I-57: $143 million for additional lanes for 16.5 miles and bridge replacements along critical freight corridor from 2.5 miles south of Illinois 154 to the I-64 south tri-level interchange in Mount Vernon.
- Illinois 37: $36.6 million for resurfacing 13.8 miles from Campground Road in Bonnie to Illinois 14 in Benton.
Jefferson County
- I-57/I-64: $48 million for interchange reconstruction and bridge replacement at the Illinois 15 interchange in Mount Vernon.
Perry County
- Illinois 152: $13.5 million for resurfacing 6.8 miles from Illinois 127 to U.S. 51.
Union County
- Illinois 146: $10.5 million for reconstruction of 1.4 miles from Illinois 127 to Old U.S. 51 in Anna
White County
- I-64: $160 million for a bridge replacement at Wabash River.
Williamson County
- I-57: $48 million for additional lanes for 7.9 miles from I-24 to south of Old Illinois 13 in Marion.
- Illinois 13: $39 million for additional lanes for 2 miles and bridge replacement from Spillway Road to Shawnee Trail.
- I-24: $24.2 million for resurfacing 13.6 miles and bridge deck overlays from I-57 to U.S. 45 north of Vienna.
- Illinois 37: $17.9 million for resurfacing 7.8 miles, new shoulders, intersection reconstruction and utility adjustments from Wildcat Drive to Illinois 148.
For more information, you can find that here.