Gibbs sentenced to six years for role in Carbondale drive-by shootings

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The Jackson County State's Attorney says a man from Marion is going to prison for multiple drive-by shooting incidents that occurred last year.
Brennan Gibbs, 18, pled guilty this week to taking part in two shootings in Carbondale. The first happened on Forest Street on December 19. The second occurred on Pecan Street on Christmas Eve. No one was injured.
Authorities from Williamson County at the time said there were similar shooting incidents in Herrin and Marion, prompting them to work with Jackson County authorities, resulting in multiple arrests including Gibbs'.
Gibbs was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez released a statement saying: '
"It's difficult to see our young men and women become trapped in a life that leads them down this path. We need resources for our youth and we need them now."
Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America is holding a panel in Carbondale later this month called 'How Gun Violence Affects Everyone'.
It's happening Saturday September 16 at the Carbondale Civic Center. Leaders such as Cervantez and Mayor Carolin Harvey will be among the group of panelists.
The state's attorney's office also plans to provide free gun locks to those who attend.