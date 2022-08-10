(WSIL) -- For the last 50 consecutive days, gas prices continue to drop across the country and here locally.
News 3 visited Pittsburg Convenience Center where owner Michael Berry has kept costs low with hopes that more people will buy items inside the store.
Berry says, they're doing well under this strategy.
"We've had a great year. Sales projections it's much higher than what I thought it would be which is good its kept all my people employed and keeps everything going. Unfortunately what's driving the price reduction right now is the fears of recession. Its resulted in a slump of the oil markets." said Berry.
Berry said, while gas prices have gone down, the costs of items in store have gone up.
He expects gas prices to rise again around Labor Day, but he believes those prices will fall back quickly.