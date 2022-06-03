 Skip to main content
Gallatin County church members decide to rebuild after fire

JUNCTION (WSIL) -- Members are making the decision to move forward after a fire destroyed their church.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Junction General Baptist Church Wednesday night. When they arrived, the fire was already fully involved. 

Church members held a meeting Thursday night to make a decision on what to do next. They decided to rebuild the church and formed a committee to begin that process. 

They will continue to hold Sunday services at a church members' home while they are rebuilding. 

The church was first established in 1889. It's home to around 30 members, who say they're going to find a way through the tragedy together. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

