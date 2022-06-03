Gallatin County church members decide to rebuild after fire

JUNCTION (WSIL) -- Members are making the decision to move forward after a fire destroyed their church.
Firefighters were called to the scene at Junction General Baptist Church Wednesday night. When they arrived, the fire was already fully involved.
Church members held a meeting Thursday night to make a decision on what to do next. They decided to rebuild the church and formed a committee to begin that process.
They will continue to hold Sunday services at a church members' home while they are rebuilding.
The church was first established in 1889. It's home to around 30 members, who say they're going to find a way through the tragedy together.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.