...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.
Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The
river has crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to
crest in moderate flood at Murphysboro Wednesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 16.7 feet Tuesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Frosty this morning; strong storms possible late in the week

  Updated
  • 0
3_29 HEADLINES.jpg

WSIL -- Allow time to scrape your windshield if parked outside, there's a lot of frost this morning and temperatures have dipped just below freezing across much of southern Illinois.

3_29 TODAY 1.jpg

Sunshine and a light southwest breeze will push temperatures to near 60º this afternoon.

While not as cold Thursday morning, rural areas will still drop into the upper 30s, so patchy frost will once again be possible.

South winds will be a little stronger on Thursday afternoon, but that will help push temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.

All eyes are on a potent storm system set to impact the Central U.S. on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a rather large Level 3 (out of 5) stretching from Iowa to Arkansas with our entire area highlighted.

3_29 spc 2.jpg

Showers and occasional t-storms will start to move into the region late Thursday night into Friday morning as warm, humid air begins moving up from the south. While showers will be possible most of the day Friday, the main focus for stronger storms will be towards the late afternoon and evening.

There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the severe storm threat locally. While wind shear is very strong, the lack of instability may keep the highest tornado threat out of our region.

In addition to severe storms, isolated flash flooding will be possible with the heavier storms Friday evening.

By the weekend, things will be much quieter. Saturday will feature a lot of sunshine with highs only in the mid 50s, but Sunday afternoon, highs climb back into the mid 60s.

3_29 spc NEXT WEEK.jpg

More storms are possible early next week, including the chance for a few strong storms.

