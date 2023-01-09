 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Freezing Fog Possible This Morning...

Patchy dense fog may develop across portions of the region this
morning with visibilities down to 1/4 mile possible. With
temperatures in the 20s, there is a concern that scattered slick
spots may develop. Portions of southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and far west Kentucky are most favored to observe dense
freezing fog. Visibilities will improve by 9 AM.

Use caution if traveling this morning and be alert for rapid
changes in visibility. Also be mindful of scattered slick spots,
especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

Frosty morning, but tracking mild weather through midweek

WSIL -- Plan extra time this morning to scrape the windshield, there is a lot of frost on windshields.

Temperatures in the lower 20s to start the day, but sunshine and a light breeze from the south will push afternoon highs in the upper 40s this afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to stay above average through midweek with highs near 60º by Wednesday afternoon.

By Wednesday evening, a storm system will track from the Plains into the Midwest again, sending more rain our way. The heaviest rain is expected early Thursday morning and a little thunder and lightning is possible.

Thursday morning will remain warm with temperatures in the upper 50s, but as the cold front sweeps through the region, readings will drop back into the upper 30s by the late afternoon.

Friday will be a cool, blustery day with highs only in the 30s.

