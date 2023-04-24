Frost this morning; remaining cool this week

 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 to 36 degrees will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky
and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Now through early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor
vegetation if left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some sheltered locations may see
temperatures fall slightly below 32 degrees, which would
result in a light freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

  Updated
  • 0
4_24 Frost Adv.jpg

WSIL -- A Frost Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Monday morning. Temperatures have dropped into the lower 30s across southern Illinois, likely leading to widespread frost.

4_24 today 1.jpg

There will be a lot of sunshine this afternoon, but temperatures will still be running well below average with highs only around 60º.

4_24 temps 1.jpg

As winds turn more southerly Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will gradually warm back up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A storm system will track south of our region on Thursday, likely sending some showers into our region. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will occur across southeast Missouri and western Kentucky.

Another system will send more rain into the forecast Saturday. The large upper-level low is expected to move very slowly across the Midwest over the weekend, keeping cool, damp weather in place.

