Frost this morning; remaining cool this week

WSIL -- A Frost Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Monday morning. Temperatures have dropped into the lower 30s across southern Illinois, likely leading to widespread frost.
There will be a lot of sunshine this afternoon, but temperatures will still be running well below average with highs only around 60º.
As winds turn more southerly Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will gradually warm back up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
A storm system will track south of our region on Thursday, likely sending some showers into our region. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will occur across southeast Missouri and western Kentucky.
Another system will send more rain into the forecast Saturday. The large upper-level low is expected to move very slowly across the Midwest over the weekend, keeping cool, damp weather in place.