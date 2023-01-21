 Skip to main content
...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

Across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the Evansville
Tri-State region, precipitation will develop tonight and increase
after midnight. Light rain, or a light rain, light snow mix is
expected early on, followed by mainly light snow late tonight into
Sunday morning.

Minor snow accumulations of up to 1 inch will be possible, mainly
on grassy and elevated surfaces. With low temperatures forecast to
be in the lower 30s, a few slick spots may develop on bridges and
overpasses.

Frost this morning -- Mix possible late

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- This morning, patchy freeze fog has formed showcasing it's a fairly cold start to the morning! Keep the jackets out as we are still tracking cool temperatures going into the weekend. 

Saturday: Frosty start to the morning with areas of fog. Clouds increasing through the afternoon. Late evening hours will bring rain showers to parts of southeast Missouri, eventually making its way through most of the region. Areas to the north have better chances into the very early morning hours at seeing that rain transition to snow. High: 43. Low: 31. 

Sunday: Early morning rain and snow showers. Slick roads could make for hazardous driving conditions. Rain and snow showers should be out of the region by late Sunday evening. Snowfall totals are looking to be a dusting to 2 inches. High: 42. Low: 28. 

Monday: Clouds stick around into the morning hours, some chances of sun by the afternoon. High: 43. Low: 28.

We are tracking the next chance of snow looking ahead into Tuesday and Wednesday. A lot can change from now until then so download the Storm Track 3 App to see how your areas forecast changes through the week to plan ahead for travel. 