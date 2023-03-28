 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.
Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.Minor flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The river has
crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to crest in
moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 22.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.9 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Frost likely next few mornings, warmer by end of the week

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Patchy frost has developed this morning as skies have cleared across parts of southern Illinois.

3_28 today.jpg

Clouds quickly build back in this morning, and a northwest wind will make for a chilly afternoon, highs will only be in the lower 50s.

Tonight will be the coldest night of the week. By Wednesday morning, widespread frost is likely, especially in southern Illinois. A few rural areas could also see a light freeze with readings down to as low as 29º in some locations.

Winds turn back out of the south Wednesday afternoon and a little more sunshine is expected, which should push temps closer to 60º.

3_28 Temp range.jpg

Thursday will be the pick day of the week with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Our next big weather maker arrives Friday. Showers and storms are likely, especially during the afternoon and evening.

3_28 severe.jpg

There has been a lot of buzz on social media regarding the severe storm threat Friday. It's something we're tracking, but it is still too early to know exactly how big the threat will be and the exact timing for storms in our region. Stay tuned!

The weekend will be quiet. Saturday will be a little cooler with highs only in the 50s, but Sunday afternoon, temperatures will push back into the mid 60s.

