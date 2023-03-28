Frost likely next few mornings, warmer by end of the week

WSIL -- Patchy frost has developed this morning as skies have cleared across parts of southern Illinois.
Clouds quickly build back in this morning, and a northwest wind will make for a chilly afternoon, highs will only be in the lower 50s.
Tonight will be the coldest night of the week. By Wednesday morning, widespread frost is likely, especially in southern Illinois. A few rural areas could also see a light freeze with readings down to as low as 29º in some locations.
Winds turn back out of the south Wednesday afternoon and a little more sunshine is expected, which should push temps closer to 60º.
Thursday will be the pick day of the week with temperatures in the mid 60s.
Our next big weather maker arrives Friday. Showers and storms are likely, especially during the afternoon and evening.
There has been a lot of buzz on social media regarding the severe storm threat Friday. It's something we're tracking, but it is still too early to know exactly how big the threat will be and the exact timing for storms in our region. Stay tuned!
The weekend will be quiet. Saturday will be a little cooler with highs only in the 50s, but Sunday afternoon, temperatures will push back into the mid 60s.