...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Frost & freezing temperatures likely later this week

WSIL -- Briefly, sleet mixed in with rain Monday evening, but the wet weather has come to an end this morning.

Breaks in the clouds are likely later this morning and through much of the afternoon. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will remain about 10º cooler than average for early November.

More clouds will move in tonight, which will likely keep temperatures just above freezing. Frost is still likely across parts of southern Illinois, especially in rural areas.

The first freezing temperatures of the season are expected Thursday morning.

A Freeze WATCH has been issued for the entire region as morning lows are likely to dip back into the upper 20s in many locations. This will signal the end of the growing season.

