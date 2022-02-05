Frigid Saturday -- Sun is in the forecast

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- Saturday morning temperatures were primarily into the teens to lower 20's, however, a light wind made wind chill values feel more like single digits to teens.
Associated with snowmelt from Friday's day of sunshine, parts of the region woke up to icy roads as temperatures fell fast with no cloud cover overnight.
Saturday's forecast high is expected to reach the mid to upper 20s by later afternoon.
The overnight low is forecast to dip back into the teens.
The good news, it's nearly a copy and past day from what most of the region saw on Friday with sun in the forecast!
Sunday morning temperatures are going to be in the teens to the north and 20's to the south.
A forecast high into the mid to upper 30's is to be expected with an overnight low into the lower 20's.
Associated with the slightly warmer afternoon high, clouds will be moving into the region ahead of a weak cold front. The clouds are forecast to linger into the overnight hours and into Monday.
Monday morning, temperatures can be expected to be in the lower 20's with an afternoon high into the mid 30's.
There is some hinting that with a cold front moving through for late Sunday evening into early Monday morning, that behind the front could be the possibility of scattered snow flurries.
Clouds are expected to linger into most of the next work week. If you're wanting to see sun, Saturday and Sunday are the better days to do that, despite the cooler temperatures.