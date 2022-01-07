 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...VERY COLD THIS MORNING...
...BLACK ICE LIKELY OVER MUCH OF THE REGION...

Temperatures in the single digits to low teens this morning will
combine with north, northwest winds around 5 mph, to produce
bitterly cold wind chills ranging from 5 above zero to around 10
below zero.

In addition, the very cold temperatures will cause moisture on
area roadways to freeze up into black ice, resulting in very slick
and hazardous driving conditions. The slick conditions will
continue well beyond daybreak, as temperatures rise very slowly.
Be extremely cautious if you must travel this morning.

Frigid morning, but warmer & wetter weekend

WSIL -- Brrr! It's frigid this morning with actual temperatures in the single digits and the wind chill hovering around zero in many locations.

Watch for black ice!

A little sunshine today should begin the snow melting process, despite temperatures below freezing this afternoon.

Tonight, anything that melts could refreeze, leading to isolated slick spots.

Strong winds from the south on Saturday will bring temperatures above freezing by the afternoon, but rain moves in Saturday night.

Widespread rain and isolated t-storms are possible Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Then temperatures will once again begin to fall on Sunday as another cold front sweeps through.

