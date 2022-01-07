Frigid morning, but warmer & wetter weekend

WSIL -- Brrr! It's frigid this morning with actual temperatures in the single digits and the wind chill hovering around zero in many locations.
Watch for black ice!
A little sunshine today should begin the snow melting process, despite temperatures below freezing this afternoon.
Tonight, anything that melts could refreeze, leading to isolated slick spots.
Strong winds from the south on Saturday will bring temperatures above freezing by the afternoon, but rain moves in Saturday night.
Widespread rain and isolated t-storms are possible Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Then temperatures will once again begin to fall on Sunday as another cold front sweeps through.