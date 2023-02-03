 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frigid Friday, but trending warmer this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Re-freezing overnight has led to very slick rural secondary roads, along with sidewalks and parking lots.

2_3 black ice.jpg

Frigid end to the week. Temperatures have dipped into the teens, but the wind chill is in the single digits.

2_3 today.jpg

It will be cold through the afternoon, but at least the sun is shining.

Winds turn out of the south to start the weekend. That will usher in much warmer weather. Saturday, temperatures will peak in the mid 40s and by Sunday, readings in the mid 50s.

2_3 temps.jpg

It will be even warmer Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s, possibly even near 60º in some locations.

2_3 rain.jpg

The weekend will be dry, but the pattern becomes more active again towards Tuesday and Wednesday next week. With temperatures in the 50s, all rain is expected.

Tags

Recommended for you