Frigid Friday, but finally trending warmer early next week

WSIL -- An Arctic cold front is moving through the region this morning will lead to a frigid Friday.
Strong winds from the northwest will make it feel even cooler with actual temperatures this afternoon in the low to mid 30s, but wind chills in the 20s.
Northwest winds could gust as high as 20 miles per hour.
Skies will become mostly clear overnight, likely leading to one of the coldest mornings of the season so far. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens with wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures will bounce back up a bit Saturday with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds early Saturday morning will become strong and turn more towards the northwest during the afternoon. Northwest winds could gust as high as 25-30 miles per hour.
High pressure builds in by Sunday morning. Clear skies and lighter winds will lead to another very cold morning with 10s likely. Sunday afternoon will remain cool with highs only in the upper 30s.
Finally, a pattern change early in the week will begin ushering in some milder weather with highs back in the 50s to start the week.
Rain chances remain slim. There is a chance we could see wet weather return by Thanksgiving and Black Friday.