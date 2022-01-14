 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY...

We continue to monitor a winter weather system forecast to affect
the area tonight through Sunday. Considerable uncertainty remains
with respect to snowfall. The trend in the forecast data is for
lower snow amounts. But that could still change.

The first round will be tonight into Saturday, as a transition
from rain to a mix and then snow is forecast to occur from north
to south across the four state region. Some areas in southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana and southeast Missouri could see 1 to
locally 2 inches of snow. However, much of this may be confined to
grassy, elevated surfaces, as temperatures are forecast to be in
the lower to mid 30s. Impacts to travel may be minimal. But a few
slick spots cannot be ruled out.

For Saturday night through Sunday, the snow chances shift south.
We cannot rule out a couple of inches of snow, and some travel
impacts from the Land Between the Lakes area east to Hopkinsville.
Meanwhile, for the Purchase area of west Kentucky into the
southern tip of Illinois, west toward Sikeston Missouri, there may
not be much in the way of snow accumulation with this storm
system. But that could change if the storm track shifts. Continue
to monitor the forecast closely today and this evening.

Friday Morning Update: Tricky winter weather forecast this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Frosty Friday morning with patchy fog in a few areas. While the fog will mix out by mid-morning, cloudy skies stick around all day with highs in the lower 40s.

1_14_22 today.jpg

The next chance for winter weather will arrive late tonight into Saturday morning. This is a VERY tricky forecast, but rain will likely begin to move in from the north closer to midnight.

1_14_22 snow.jpg

Rain will gradually change to snow from north to south Saturday morning. Amounts will generally be 2" or less across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Slushy roads will be possible Saturday morning. Farther south, more rain than snow is expected across western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel through the first half of the day.

1_14_22 expect 1.jpg

The second phase of this system will track through Saturday night into Sunday morning. A band of heavier snow is expected to develop and could impact parts of the northwest Tennessee.

1_14_22 impacts.jpg

By Sunday morning, colder air will be moving in with temperatures in the lower 20s. Highs Sunday afternoon will only be in the lower 30s.

