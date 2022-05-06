Friday is the last day of rain, turning summer-like next week

WSIL -- Showers and storms are likely this morning with pockets of heavy rain and quite a bit of lightning and thunder.
As a cold front tracks east, cooler air will begin working in this afternoon, sending temperatures back into the upper 50s.
A few light hit and miss showers remain possible during the afternoon and even into the early evening. Tonight, the rain FINALLY ends.
Saturday, winds will be pretty breezy from the north, but skies will begin to clear by the afternoon and temperatures will bounce up to around 70º.
Sunday, Mother's Day, looks very pleasant with temperatures in the mid 70s.
The heat is on next week. Temperatures zoom into the upper 80s Monday with 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat index may even be near 95º!