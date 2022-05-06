 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday is the last day of rain, turning summer-like next week

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Showers and storms are likely this morning with pockets of heavy rain and quite a bit of lightning and thunder.

5_6 today 1.jpg

As a cold front tracks east, cooler air will begin working in this afternoon, sending temperatures back into the upper 50s.

A few light hit and miss showers remain possible during the afternoon and even into the early evening. Tonight, the rain FINALLY ends.

5_6 CPC.jpg

Saturday, winds will be pretty breezy from the north, but skies will begin to clear by the afternoon and temperatures will bounce up to around 70º.

5_6 Temps.jpg

Sunday, Mother's Day, looks very pleasant with temperatures in the mid 70s.

5_6 heat index.jpg

The heat is on next week. Temperatures zoom into the upper 80s Monday with 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat index may even be near 95º!

Tags

Recommended for you