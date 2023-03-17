Freezing temperatures likely this weekend

WSIL -- A strong cold front sweeping across the region is ushering in much colder air this morning. A few lingering showers are possible before sunrise, but most rain should quickly exit to the east.
Sunshine is expected by midday, but northwest winds will make for a cold afternoon with highs only in the lower 40s and wind chills running in the lower 30s.
Temperatures will quickly drop overnight, bottoming out in the mid 20s by Saturday morning with wind chills in the teens.
Sunshine is expected Saturday afternoon, but high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday morning will be even colder with lows in the lower 20s and wind chills near 10º.
Monday morning, widespread frost is likely with lows in the lower 20s and wind going near calm.
But as high pressure moves east, winds will turn back to the south Monday afternoon, jumpstarting the next warming trend. In fact, by Wednesday, highs will be climbing back near 60º.