...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibilities one quarter of a
mile or less.

* WHERE...Across portions of southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through the early morning hours.

* IMPACTS...Expect rapid changes to visibilities and areas of low
visibility that will make travel difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road pavement temperatures are warm enough
to preclude most freezing fog impacts, but be aware that
bridges and overpasses may offer a few isolated slick spots if
surfaces can fall below freezing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...
use your low beam headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead
of you to react to the low visibility conditions.

&&

Freezing fog reducing visibility -Tracking showers through the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Dense freezing fog has formed over much of the region. Drive slow and give yourself and others extra time. The fog is expected to be out of the region this morning. 

Saturday: Heavy dense fog this morning, clouds increase by noon with showers following. High: 54. Low:46.

Sunday: Early morning showers will linger and be out of the area by the afternoon. High:53. Low: 34. 

Monday: Catching a break in the rain and becoming partly cloudy. High: 51. Low: 45.

The next chance of rain moves in for Tuesday afternoon and will linger around through Wednesday morning. 

