Freezing fog reducing visibility -Tracking showers through the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Dense freezing fog has formed over much of the region. Drive slow and give yourself and others extra time. The fog is expected to be out of the region this morning.
Saturday: Heavy dense fog this morning, clouds increase by noon with showers following. High: 54. Low:46.
Sunday: Early morning showers will linger and be out of the area by the afternoon. High:53. Low: 34.
Monday: Catching a break in the rain and becoming partly cloudy. High: 51. Low: 45.
The next chance of rain moves in for Tuesday afternoon and will linger around through Wednesday morning.