Freezing fog reducing visibility -Tracking showers through the weekend

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibilities one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...Across portions of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. * WHEN...Through the early morning hours. * IMPACTS...Expect rapid changes to visibilities and areas of low visibility that will make travel difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road pavement temperatures are warm enough to preclude most freezing fog impacts, but be aware that bridges and overpasses may offer a few isolated slick spots if surfaces can fall below freezing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your low beam headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you to react to the low visibility conditions. &&