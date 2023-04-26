Four people sent to hospital after collision on I-24

MCCRACKEN CO, Ky. (WSIL) -- Four people have been sent to local hospitals after a crash this afternoon on I-24.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened at 2:50 p.m. at mile marker 10.5. The crash involved three cars total.
Parts of I-24 westbound were shut down for a short time while crews worked to clean up the crash. All lanes have since reopened.
Police say four people have been transported to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed a stalled vehicle on the right shoulder of the road stalled traffic. At that time, Jennifer Yuill, 41, of Paducah, was driving a 2019 Buick Enclave and it's believed she had a medical emergency right before hitting the rear part of a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse.
James and Marie Mcdermott, both 75, of Palos Heights, were in the Traverse. The impact then caused Mcdermott's vehicle to hit a 2023 Nissan Rogue, driven by Cara Mathis, 69, of Murray. This caused the Rogue to overturn onto it's roof.
Reidland Farley Fire Department, Hendron Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, Paducah Police, McCracken County DES, and Harper's Towing helped assist McCracken County Sheriff's Office at the scene.