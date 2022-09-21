Four honored at good citizen award ceremony

(WSIL) -- Sons of the American Revolution honor four members of the Long Knives Chapter for their work on a local veterans memorial.
A "Good Citizen Award" ceremony took place Saturday afternoon at the Church of God in Carrier Mills.
Over the summer, the men created a new addition and made improvements to the original memorial.
Organizers say, they hope more local attention is given to the work, building a sense of pride in the community.
"I think it's a wonderful thing that these people have taken upon themselves, they're private individuals, and they've done this out of the kindness of their heart and their desire to express their patriotism and love for the families and veterans that their honoring." said Greg Westfall, ILSSAR Registrar.
The two memorials are located on East Washington and East End Streets.