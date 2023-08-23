Four face federal charges stemming from a theft and bank fraud investigation in Carbondale

BENTON, Ill. – Four men from Illinois face federal charges related to a theft and bank fraud investigation out of Carbondale.
The federal charges are for mail theft, bank fraud, identity theft and money laundering. This stems from what the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Illinois details as "an apparent scheme involving postal collection boxes in Carbondale."
The U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Illinois details the charges below...
- Isaiah C. Jordan, 29, of Urbana, Illinois, is facing one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of theft of a postal key, eight counts of mail theft, thirteen counts of bank fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
- Demarius L. Flakes, 29, of Blue Island, Illinois, is facing one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, three counts of mail theft, six counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
- Arraigned in federal court on Monday, Brian R. Nevils, 24, of South Holland, Illinois, is facing one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of mail theft, one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
- Quentin S. Abrams, 24, of Charleston, Illinois, is facing one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of mail theft, one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
“Communities rely on the U.S. Postal Service to communicate with loved ones, pay bills and conduct official business,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “To protect the integrity of USPS, criminals who target mail collection boxes to steal checks and commit fraud will face serious consequences.”
“This indictment is a statement that mail theft will not be tolerated,” said Inspector in Charge Ruth Mendonça who leads the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which includes the St. Louis Field Office. “The Postal Inspection Service will continue to partner with other law enforcement agencies to collectively pursue criminals who victimize postal customers.”
"This announcement of indictments in our community's mail fraud investigation is a testament to the tireless efforts of our police officers and the close collaboration with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Attorney's Office,” said Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno. “The alleged actions that have surfaced through this investigation are deeply concerning, as they undermine the trust and safety of our community. I want to assure the public that we will continue to work diligently to protect and serve our community, holding those responsible for these crimes accountable. Together, we will not tolerate criminal activity that threatens the well-being of our citizens."
A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Illinois states the indictment alleges that the fraud scheme happened from a time period between March 26 through July 1, 2020.
The release also states "the defendants are accused of stealing and altering more than 100 checks mailed by more than 50 postal customers. The total estimated loss exceeds $400,000."
According to court documents, the release states the defendants used a stolen master key, which they used to gain access to mail collection boxes throughout Carbondale.
Details in the conspiracy involved altering the payees and amounts of the stolen checks, depositing the checks into bank accounts of co-conspirators, then transferring the funds into their own accounts or of their associates, the release stated.
The scheme involved the Bank of Carbondale, First Mid Bank & Trust, Firth Southern Bank, Legence Bank, Regions Bank and Wells Fargo Bank, the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Illinois released. All of these locations are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
Jordan, Nevils and Abrams are in federal custody. Flakes is considered a fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.
If you have any information on where Flakes is, you are encouraged to contact the Marshals in southern Illinois.
Assisting in the investigation is the Carbondale Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Verseman is prosecuting the case.