Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 126 UNTIL
4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH
121. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              HAMILTON
JACKSON               JEFFERSON             JOHNSON
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN MISSOURI THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, DONIPHAN, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA,
HARRISBURG, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO,
MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID, PERRYVILLE,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN,
VIENNA, AND WEST FRANKFORT.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Today

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Four children killed in axe attack at daycare center in southern Brazil

Four children have been killed and four more injured in an axe attack at a daycare center in the southern Brazilian city of Blumenau.

Those killed -- three boys and a girl -- were aged between five and seven, local police say.

Jorginho Mello, the governor of the state of Santa Catarina, said on Twitter that a male suspect has been arrested.

A police officer told CNN Brazil that the suspect, aged 25, is understood to have jumped over a wall into the playground of the Cantinho Bom Pastor daycare center, before attacking the children.

He fled after teachers came to the children's defense, and later turned himself into police, according to the official.

Mello expressed his solidarity with the victims.

"May God comfort the hearts of all families in this time of deep sorrow," he said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also gave his condolences.

"There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenseless children," Lula wrote on Twitter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

