Former West City Water Clerk pleads guilty to official misconduct

  • Updated
  • 0
Jean Bragg

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- After more than a decade in the court system, this afternoon, former West City Water Clerk Jean Bragg pleaded guilty to official misconduct at the Franklin County Court.

Bragg was in court on Tuesday for her final pre-trial hearing, but entered a negotiated plea agreement instead.

Bragg pleaded guilty to committing the act of theft, more specifically, taking payments made to the town's water department between 2012 and 2014 for personal gain...while she held public office.

Bragg is sentenced to 30 months probation, ordered to pay back $103,095 in restitution to West City, pay a few fines, 140 hours community service and submit a DNA test.

Bragg and her attorney declined to comment.

Bragg has 30 days to appeal.

