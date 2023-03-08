Former NBA star Shawn Kemp released without charges after being detained in connection with a drive-by shooting incident

Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp, who was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting incident Wednesday, is being released from jail and no charges will be filed at this time, according to a spokesperson for a prosecutor's office in Washington state.
In a statement emailed to CNN on Thursday, Pierce County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Adam Faber said no charges will be filed today.
"This case's status will be 'No Charges Filed' pending further investigation by Tacoma Police, and Mr. Kemp will be released," he wrote.
Kemp, 53, was arrested and booked Wednesday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting incident, according to Darren Moss Jr., a sheriff's office spokesperson in Pierce County, and online jail records.
Details about the alleged incident were not immediately available. CNN was unable to reach a representative for Kemp and has not been able to determine whether he has legal representation.
Kemp, a six-time NBA All-Star, played 14 seasons in the league from 1989 to 2003, notably for the Seattle SuperSonics for his first eight years. Debuting one year out of high school, he was one of few players at that time to have been drafted without playing in college.
The star power forward helped Seattle to the 1996 NBA Finals, where the Sonics fell to the Chicago Bulls. Kemp also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.
He lives in the Seattle area and owns several cannabis dispensaries.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.