Former military prosecutor Paul Schimpf weighs in on if Putin is a war criminal

(WSIL) -- While meeting with US troops in March, President Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.
Former Marine and military prosecutor Paul Schimpf was the U.S. legal advisor on Iraqi Dictator Saddam Hussein's trial.
He says while Putin's troops may be committing war crimes, Putin himself may be guilty of something else.
"A war crime is something that is committed by a member of the military or somebody that's involved in an actual massacre. What Vladimir Putin might be guilty of is not a war crime, but he would be guilty of something called a crime against humanity which is a policy where you say we are going to attack without regard for preserving civilian life or specifically target civilians or possibly if he allows his commanders in the field to target civilians and then doesn't hold them accountable he would be guilty of potentially a crime against humanity," explained Schimpf.
Schimpf says evidence may already be present with Russian forces allegedly attacking a children's hospital, the terrible events in Bucha and most recently an attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine.
"The question is would Vladimir Putin ever be able to be brought to justice and it would really have to be you know his country would have to turn him over and make him available to the international criminal court in order to face justice," added Schimpf.