Foggy morning, cool & sunny afternoon

WSIL -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for much of southern Illinois and western Kentucky along with several counties along the Mississippi River in Missouri. Visibility may reduce to less than a half mile in some locations.
By mid-morning, fog will mix out. More clouds are expected across the Missouri Ozarks with a lot more sunshine along and east of the Mississippi in Illinois and Kentucky. Sunshine will likely bring temperatures back into the lower 80s this afternoon.
More fog is possible Thursday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight. Thursday and Friday will be similar with only a few fair weather clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
By the weekend, humidity gradually begins to move back into the region. As a disturbance tracks in the Midwest, the chance for a few scattered showers and storms will also return.