 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foggy morning, but big warm up to kick off November

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of southern Illinois along with counties in Missouri and Kentucky bordering the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. Visibility may be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile in some locations.

11_1 Dense Fog.jpg

Fog will be slow to mix out this morning, but by the afternoon, sunshine is expected to return and help push temperatures into the lower 70s.

11_1 today 1.jpg

Very warm weather is expected through the first few days of November. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be approaching 80º.

11_1 temp.jpg

Storm Track 3 is tracking a strong storm system that will likely bring rain Saturday afternoon and night.

11_1 WPC.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you