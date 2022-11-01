Foggy morning, but big warm up to kick off November

WSIL -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of southern Illinois along with counties in Missouri and Kentucky bordering the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. Visibility may be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile in some locations.
Fog will be slow to mix out this morning, but by the afternoon, sunshine is expected to return and help push temperatures into the lower 70s.
Very warm weather is expected through the first few days of November. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be approaching 80º.
Storm Track 3 is tracking a strong storm system that will likely bring rain Saturday afternoon and night.