 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT/2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by forecast excessive rainfall continues to
be possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and west Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT/2 PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms with heavy rainfall will
continue through the morning. The potential for flash
flooding has increased due to the expected training of
multiple storms over the same areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Flooding threat continues this morning in SW Illinois & SE Missouri

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Heavy rain continues to cause flooding across far southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri. A stalled boundary has been the focus for showers and thunderstorms overnight, tracking southeast right down the Mississippi River.

8_3 today 5.jpg

The heaviest rain has fallen just west of the Mississippi River, where some localized totals may top six inches by the time the rain ends later this morning.

8_3 front.jpg

As upper-level winds become lighter, rain will gradually end this morning, likely ending for most of the region by 12 p.m.

The boundary will slowly track to the south and west this afternoon, leading to a shift to north winds across southern Illinois. Meanwhile, near the front, a few more storms are possible the Missouri Ozarks and southward into the Bootheel. An isolated strong storm or two remains possible between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

A few more scattered showers and storms are possible Friday, mainly in southeast Missouri, which will be closer to this lingering stalled front.

This front will continue to remain a big factor in our weather through much of the weekend. There's another chance for a complex of storms on Saturday, potentially bringing more heavy rain and a few strong storms also.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you