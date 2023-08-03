Flooding threat continues this morning in SW Illinois & SE Missouri

WSIL -- Heavy rain continues to cause flooding across far southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri. A stalled boundary has been the focus for showers and thunderstorms overnight, tracking southeast right down the Mississippi River.
The heaviest rain has fallen just west of the Mississippi River, where some localized totals may top six inches by the time the rain ends later this morning.
As upper-level winds become lighter, rain will gradually end this morning, likely ending for most of the region by 12 p.m.
The boundary will slowly track to the south and west this afternoon, leading to a shift to north winds across southern Illinois. Meanwhile, near the front, a few more storms are possible the Missouri Ozarks and southward into the Bootheel. An isolated strong storm or two remains possible between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
A few more scattered showers and storms are possible Friday, mainly in southeast Missouri, which will be closer to this lingering stalled front.
This front will continue to remain a big factor in our weather through much of the weekend. There's another chance for a complex of storms on Saturday, potentially bringing more heavy rain and a few strong storms also.