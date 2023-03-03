Flooding, a few severe storms, & strong winds

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Franklin County in south central Illinois...
Hamilton County in south central Illinois...
Hardin County in southern Illinois...
Johnson County in southern Illinois...
Massac County in southern Illinois...
Pope County in southern Illinois...
Saline County in southern Illinois...
Williamson County in southern Illinois...

* Until 1245 PM CST Friday.

* At 548 AM CST, emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain
has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Benton, Metropolis,
Carterville, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher,
Vienna, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, Crainville, Cambria,
Rosiclare, Royalton and Energy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today.

* IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through
the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase
through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is
likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Flooding, a few severe storms, & strong winds

  • Updated
  • 0
3_3 web 1.jpg

WSIL -- A very active weather day in our region with flooding, a few severe storms, and strong winds.

Let's start with the rain. The heaviest rain is expected between now and midday. While everyone is likely to experience heavy rain, the heaviest may occur in a corridor from Sikeston, Missouri to Harrisburg, Illinois where 3-5" of rainfall is possible. Isolated areas could receive up to 6" of rain by the time the rain finally ends later today. Significant flooding is expected.

3_3 flooding 1.jpg

Driving through flood waters is extremely dangerous. Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related deaths in our region and 66% of those deaths occur in vehicles. If you drive upon a flooded road, turn around and find an alternative route.

3_3 SPC.jpg

In addition to flooding, a few severe storms are possible this morning. The main threat for the area will be from around 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. as a cluster of strong storms is expected to sweep across the region. We do anticipate a Tornado Watch to be issued at some point over the next few hours, primarily for far southern Illinois and western Kentucky, where the threat will be highest. Scattered damaging winds along with a few brief tornadoes are possible.

3_3 wind advisory.jpg

Last but not least, the wind. A Wind Advisory is in effect today from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. As the area of low pressure approaches this morning, a warm front will be lifting north into Kentucky and far southern Illinois. Winds will be strong out of the southwest along and south of this boundary. By this afternoon, as the system shift tracks through our region, winds will sharply turn to the northwest. For southern Illinois, this is when the strongest winds will occur. Northwest winds may gust over 50 miles per hour. Combined with the very saturated soil, a few uprooted trees and scattered power outages are possible.

3_3 wind 1.jpg

Finally, by tonight, rain will have ended and wind will begin to relax.

The weekend will be much calmer. Sunshine returns Saturday and as winds turn back out of the south, we'll see temperatures climb into the upper 50s. By Sunday, winds pick up a bit from the south, but it helps push temperatures into the mid 60s.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

