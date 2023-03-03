Flooding, a few severe storms, & strong winds

WSIL -- A very active weather day in our region with flooding, a few severe storms, and strong winds.
Let's start with the rain. The heaviest rain is expected between now and midday. While everyone is likely to experience heavy rain, the heaviest may occur in a corridor from Sikeston, Missouri to Harrisburg, Illinois where 3-5" of rainfall is possible. Isolated areas could receive up to 6" of rain by the time the rain finally ends later today. Significant flooding is expected.
Driving through flood waters is extremely dangerous. Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related deaths in our region and 66% of those deaths occur in vehicles. If you drive upon a flooded road, turn around and find an alternative route.
In addition to flooding, a few severe storms are possible this morning. The main threat for the area will be from around 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. as a cluster of strong storms is expected to sweep across the region. We do anticipate a Tornado Watch to be issued at some point over the next few hours, primarily for far southern Illinois and western Kentucky, where the threat will be highest. Scattered damaging winds along with a few brief tornadoes are possible.
Last but not least, the wind. A Wind Advisory is in effect today from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. As the area of low pressure approaches this morning, a warm front will be lifting north into Kentucky and far southern Illinois. Winds will be strong out of the southwest along and south of this boundary. By this afternoon, as the system shift tracks through our region, winds will sharply turn to the northwest. For southern Illinois, this is when the strongest winds will occur. Northwest winds may gust over 50 miles per hour. Combined with the very saturated soil, a few uprooted trees and scattered power outages are possible.
Finally, by tonight, rain will have ended and wind will begin to relax.
The weekend will be much calmer. Sunshine returns Saturday and as winds turn back out of the south, we'll see temperatures climb into the upper 50s. By Sunday, winds pick up a bit from the south, but it helps push temperatures into the mid 60s.