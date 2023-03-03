Flash flood warning, flooding reports across the region

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Flash flooding is one of the main concerns across the region Friday morning. Drivers need to use extra caution as they head out on the roads.
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a flash flood warning in effect until 12:45 p.m. for most of the tri-state area.
Water has already crossed multiple roadways throughout the area this morning. We have seen reports from several locations including...
-Franklin County Emergency Management has reported water over the road in the center of Royalton and other water issues across the county.
-Water is also over Randolph Street in several locations in McLeansboro and State Highway 142 where water is about an inch deep.
-Flash flooding has caused creeks to overflow and cross roadways around 4:30 a.m. in Jackson County near Gorham.
-Cape Girardeau PD is reporting water over the roadway at County Road 205 and Kensington Lane due to the heavy rainfall.
Authorities urge you to be careful and turn around, don't drown.