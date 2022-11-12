 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First snowfall of the season continues to fall this morning

  • Updated
  • 0
temp.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) Say it ain't SNOW?! That's right. The first snowfall of the season has commenced! 

snowfall.jpg

Saturday: Snow showers will continue through the morning hours. Some roads could remain slick. The snow should be out of the region by early morning, afternoon. High: 38. Temperatures will dip back into the upper 20's by the evening hours.

WC.jpg

Sunday: Another cold start! Staying dry with a few passing clouds through the day. High: 42. Low: 21.

Monday: Passing clouds turning to partly cloudy. High: 48. Low: 28.

7day.jpg

Our next system is on course for Tuesday which looks to bring a mix of snow to rain. This is still far out and could change. 

Tags

Recommended for you