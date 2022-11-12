First snowfall of the season continues to fall this morning

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) Say it ain't SNOW?! That's right. The first snowfall of the season has commenced!
Saturday: Snow showers will continue through the morning hours. Some roads could remain slick. The snow should be out of the region by early morning, afternoon. High: 38. Temperatures will dip back into the upper 20's by the evening hours.
Sunday: Another cold start! Staying dry with a few passing clouds through the day. High: 42. Low: 21.
Monday: Passing clouds turning to partly cloudy. High: 48. Low: 28.
Our next system is on course for Tuesday which looks to bring a mix of snow to rain. This is still far out and could change.