First Freeze Of The Season Possible This Weekend

WSIL -- Thursday will be the warmest day of the week ahead of a strong cold front. Sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s will make for a fairly warm fall day.
A strong cold front will switch winds to the northwest tonight and usher in some of the coldest air of the season so far.
Friday afternoon, temperatures will only peak in the mid 60s with a north wind and a fair amount of cloud cover.
Saturday morning, there is potential for widespread frost, especially in areas protected from the wind.
Sunday morning will be the COLDEST morning with the first freeze of season possible, especially in southern Illinois. For most, temperatures will likely drop into the lower 30s, but a few low-lying areas could experience a HARD FREEZE.