First day of summer & more pop up showers possible

WSIL -- Very warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
The upper-level low that continues to drive most of our weather, has sagged south towards the Gulf Coast, but it should still sling enough moisture around to provide a chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon. The highest rain chances will be across western Kentucky, but even there, showers will be very hit and miss.
Clouds Wednesday afternoon are likely to keep temperatures slightly cooler than the last few days with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday will be a very similar day to Wednesday with low to mid 80s and isolated pop up showers during the late afternoon and early evening.
The pattern finally starts to change late this week and into the weekend. The heat dome across the southern U.S. will expand, sending temperatures locally into the low to mid 90s by Saturday afternoon.
A disturbance tracking through the Great Lakes will drag a cold front south into the region by Sunday evening. Ahead of that front, temperatures will be the lower 90s and humidity will be running very high. Showers and storms will be increasing Sunday afternoon and evening. There's still uncertainty regarding the exact track, but a complex of storms is possible.