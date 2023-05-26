 Skip to main content
Fire officials investigating 5 arson fires in Energy, Herrin, one in custody

Reece Smoot

ENERGY, Ill. -- Fire crews fought five different fires, are deemed suspicious, in Energy and Herrin Friday morning.

The Village of Energy released information on the incidents, calling it a series of arson fires that were set.

Fire in Energy Friday morning (Video: Nathan Bonner)

Shawn Ladd, Energy Chief of Police, said there has been a person detained.

The Herrin Fire Chief Shawn Priddy said the first call came in at 3:35 a.m. on Friday. Fire crews responded to the fire, then more calls came in moments later for more fires.

The largest of the fires happened just before 5 a.m. when a church caught fire.

Crews rushed to the Energy United Methodist Church on W. Read Street. As crews arrived, they saw a large fire in the attic.

The fire claimed the church and it is a total loss.

Mutual aid came to assist with the fires as well. Fire crews came from Carterville, Herrin, Marion, Williamson County and Illinois State Police.

Police say of the five fires, all were minor in nature and quickly extinguished by fire departments in both towns.

In total, there were five fires, all deemed suspicious, in Herrin and Energy.

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Energy Fires

