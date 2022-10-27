Finally, less wind, but temperatures remaining cool

WSIL -- Patchy frost is possible early Thursday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
Thursday will be a pleasant fall-like day and provide a great chance to take in the peak of the fall foliage. High temperatures will peak in the lower 60s, but the wind will finally be lighter. A light breeze from the east will run eight to ten miles per hour.
Temperatures climb into the upper 60s Friday and Saturday.
Another "southern track" storm system will move from Texas into the Mid-Mississippi Valley this weekend. Rain will move back into the region Saturday evening and continue into Sunday.
Rain could linger into early Monday morning, but trick-or-treating Monday night should be good to go.