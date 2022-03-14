Feeling spring-like for the last week of winter!

WSIL -- Spring has sprung, at least for now. The week ahead is warm and
A strong breeze this afternoon, lower humidity, and mild temperatures will bring an elevated fire threat. Burning brush or leaves is probably not the best idea Monday.
Temperatures will be in the lower 60s Monday afternoon with a few more clouds during the afternoon. Mid 60s return Tuesday and 70s will make their appearance Wednesday and Thursday.
Finally, we'll begin to dry out a bit. The next chance for wet weather holds off until Friday.
While the spring-like weather may be appealing for gardeners, the average last freeze of the season is not until mid-April, so planting sensitive plants should wait a little longer.