Feeling like spring, temperatures in the 60s & 70s next few days

WSIL -- A few light showers are possible this morning. Most of the showers are light and resulting in just enough rain to wet roads.

Rain will end by mid to late morning, but a lot of clouds are likely to linger into the afternoon. Despite the showers and the clouds, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s.

Even warmer weather will arrive Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

More wet weather arrives by the end of the week. Widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected, but no severe storms are anticipated.

In the wake of the rain, slightly cooler air will push highs back to around 60 by the first part of the weekend.

