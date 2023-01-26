Feelin' like winter, cold & blustery Thursday

WSIL -- A few flurries this morning, but no measurable snow is expected. Otherwise, it's going to be a cold, blustery day with temperatures hovering in the lower 30s and wind chills remaining in the 20s.
As skies clear tonight, temperatures will drop below freezing, but strong south winds will kickstart a warming trend Friday afternoon.
By Saturday, temperatures will be in the lower 50s. The next weather maker moves through Saturday night and Sunday morning with a few light rain showers tracking across the region.
In the system's wake, temperatures will dip again.
We are tracking another storm system Tuesday and into Wednesday. The pattern is conducive for more winter weather, potentially freezing rain and sleet. The finer details are still uncertain, but stay tuned!