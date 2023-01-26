 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feelin' like winter, cold & blustery Thursday

  • 0
1_26 WEB 1.jpg

WSIL -- A few flurries this morning, but no measurable snow is expected. Otherwise, it's going to be a cold, blustery day with temperatures hovering in the lower 30s and wind chills remaining in the 20s.

1_26 today.jpg

As skies clear tonight, temperatures will drop below freezing, but strong south winds will kickstart a warming trend Friday afternoon.

1_26 rain.jpg

By Saturday, temperatures will be in the lower 50s. The next weather maker moves through Saturday night and Sunday morning with a few light rain showers tracking across the region.

In the system's wake, temperatures will dip again.

We are tracking another storm system Tuesday and into Wednesday. The pattern is conducive for more winter weather, potentially freezing rain and sleet. The finer details are still uncertain, but stay tuned!

Tags

Recommended for you