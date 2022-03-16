Feelin' like spring! Rain returns Friday

WSIL -- Chilly morning with temperatures in many locations in the upper 30s, but temperatures will soar into the lower 70s this afternoon.
A system slow tracking through the southern U.S. will keep a few more clouds over western Kentucky, but a lot more sunshine is expected across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Thursday also, but our next weather maker brings rain and cooler weather by the end of the week.
Showers and a few t-storms are possible Friday. A few showers could even linger into the first part of Saturday. Temperatures will still be in the 60s on Friday, but may only peak in the 50s Saturday.
The cool down is short-lived. Readings will bounce back into the upper 60s by Sunday afternoon.