Fatal traffic crash in Madison County under investigation by Illinois State Police

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that occurred on Illinois Route 4 north of Old State Route 4 Friday, killing three people.
The crash killed two drivers, Chase Bowles and Emily K. Morton, and a passenger, Jayda N. Fulkerson. Bowles was a 21-year-old male from Alton, IL; Morton was a 21-year old female from Nixa, MO; and Fulkerson was a 21-year-old female from Marine, IL.
The police have determined the crash took place at 3:44 a.m. on the 15th when a 2024 Red Buick Verano and a 2017 Gray Ford Escape collided head-on.
The Buick was traveling southbound on IL Route 4, while the Ford Escape was traveling northbound. The Buick crossed the center line, hitting the Ford Escape. The three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene.
No further information is available currently.