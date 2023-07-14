Family rescued from high water, other storm damages reported across region

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. -- As storms pass through the region Friday night, damages from storms have also been reported.
Most of the storm related incidents have occurred in Hamilton County as a storm has packed quite the punch in the area.
The National Weather Service reports several incidents that took place. Some of which have been life threatening.
One report came in at 9:30 p.m. where a family was rescued from the high water in the southern part of Hamilton County.
Flash flooding has been reported throughout the area as several inches of rain have fallen. Reports have come in stating water is over several roadways throughout the county.
Another report said there were two trees that fell on a house in the southeast part of McLeansboro.
Limbs were also reportedly down on power lines in the area as well.
Power outages reported at 10:07 p.m. show there are 384 customers out in Franklin County with 28 customers out in Hamilton County.
In Missouri, large tree limbs were reported down due to the storm in Carter County just north of Van Buren. This includes a large tree down across Highway 60. Hail was also reported in Ripley County.
Lightning also was reported hitting a barn near Ellsinore which caused it to catch on fire.
Power outages were also reported in Perry County with 45 customers out and 89 out in Cape Girardeau County, as of 10:07 p.m.
