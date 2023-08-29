Family remembers three killed in crash at Saline-Hamilton County line

ELDORADO, Ill. (WSIL) -- A family is preparing to say goodbye to three members who tragically died in a crash last week.
James Tackett's brother Brandon was one of the victims. The others were Brandon's wife, Kim, and his son Noah.
"Brandon was our rock and our teddy bear," said Loretta Swarringin. "They are a big part of what held our family together."
Brandon, Kim and Noah were headed home to Eldorado last Tuesday night on Illinois Route 142 at the Saline-Hamilton County line.
Illinois State Police says the driver, Brandon, tried to pass a vehicle in front of him and drove into a ditch. ISP says the vehicle got out of the ditch and tried going into the southbound lane when a semi going north hit the car head-on.
Both vehicles caught fire. The semi-truck driver was okay. Brandon, Kim and Noah died at the scene. Two siblings are now processing a nightmare scenario: losing their brother, mother and father in one day.
"Trying to help my niece and nephew go through all of their personal belongings," James said. "They can't even set foot in the house. It's difficult."
Noah was a 14-year old freshman at Eldorado High School who loved Pokémon, according to James.
"It's hard knowing that he'll never get his license, graduate high school," James said.
Noah's cousin, Jayce Swarringin, will miss playing games like tag or hide-and-go-seek or jumping on the trampoline. Their bond was stronger than what the 'cousin' title could tell you.
"He was more like a brother to me," Swarringin said.
Leonard Mitchell, held a similar bond with his cousin Brandon, a man known for his signature bearhugs.
"I've struggled with my own self and just been upset," Mitchell said. "I could always go to him. It seemed like he would never turn a blind eye to you."
Its been a week since the crash and the family is still processing their loss, according to Katie Williams, Brandon's cousin.
"I talk to Noah everyday," Williams said. "It's hard that I can't even hear his voice."
Memorial services are happening Thursday at Star Church in Saline County, a few miles south from where the crash happened. Visitation is at 3 p.m. with the funeral beginning at 6 p.m. Eldorado High School is collecting donations to help pay for the family's funeral expenses.