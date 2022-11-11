 Skip to main content
Light snow tonight into Saturday morning...

A system will spread light snow across the region tonight into
Saturday morning. Warm ground temperatures should prevent much in
the way of accumulations. However, a dusting to a half an inch is
possible, primarily on elevated surfaces. Travel impacts are not
anticipated at this time due to warm pavement temperatures.

Much colder temperatures will be moving into the region as well
with wind chills falling into the low to mid 20s by Saturday
morning.

Falling temps Friday afternoon & light snow possible by Saturday morning

  Updated
WSIL -- Incoming! A strong cold front is sweeping across the region this morning. Winds will pick up and be quite strong from the northwest most of the day with gusts 25-30 miles per hour possible. Temperatures will likely warm into the low to mid 50s by midday, but then begin to fall back into the 40s towards the later afternoon.

Forecast models continue to shift the chance for a little winter weather early Saturday to the northwest. An increase in the amount of moisture has also been a notable trend. Our current thinking is that light snow will overspread the region after midnight and through much of the early morning hours Saturday. While a few burst of heavy snow are possible, very warm ground temperatures will likely keep accumulations minimal and mainly only grass and elevated surfaces. Travel impacts are not likely at this point.

By 9 a.m. Saturday, snow will be exiting eastward, but a cold, bluster, winter-like day is expected. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will only be around 40º, but the wind will make it feel a lot colder with wind chills in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Cold weather is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Another chance for cold rain possibly mixed with wet snow is possible by late Monday night and into Tuesday.

