Fall-like cool down is short-lived, summer returns by the weekend

WSIL -- Jackets or sweatshirts might be needed briefly this morning, but be sure to have something lighter on underneath. This morning, temperatures are in the low to mid 50s.
Sunny skies will warm temperatures with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Wind will remain out of the northwest, but will be much lighter than Monday.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the remainder of the week with highs climbing to into the upper 80s by Friday. Despite the warm up, humidity will remain low through at least the start of the weekend.